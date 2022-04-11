Phil Collins and Genesis give their last concert in London

Phil Collins says he can’t hold a drumstick anymore 1:32

(CNN) — Phil Collins and Genesis performed a final concert on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London.

Collins, who has been dealing with health issues, was joined by keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford in making the announcement. Collins performed sitting on stage.

The band had been on “The Last Domino? Tour” after a 14-year hiatus from live concerts.

Collins, 71, has spoken about nerve damage in his hands and has said he has had trouble playing the drums. Collins’ son, Nic, stood in for his father during recent solo tours.

The band performed 23 songs on the last night.

Collins became the lead vocalist for Genesis in 1975.

His actress daughter, Lily Collins, paid tribute to her father on Instagram.

“Tonight [sic] marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of my life and an event that I will keep in my heart forever. Extremely Grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice.

“So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even greater amount shared amongst an audience that didn’t want it to end. Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister that exists. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour is over.”