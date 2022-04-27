Phil Collins faces ex Orianne Cevey in court over a $40 million house

ads

Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey have met face to face for the first time in almost two years, and he accuses her of “committing fraud”.

Cevey, 48, has waged a legal fight against the 71-year-old superstar over half the proceeds from the sprawling Miami Beach oceanfront estate they once shared, which she sold for $40 million in January 2021.

The latest round of the feud saw the pair meet online on Wednesday in front of a judge. Collins’ legal team is trying to prove that Cevey has no rights to the earnings from the house. The exes did not speak to each other.

Collins’ attorneys said in documents that, in a 2016 court filing, Cevey claimed she was “mentally incapable” of understanding a divorce settlement from her second husband, Charles Mejjati, but changed her mind in 2020. According to court documents. Cevey claimed that she went ahead with that divorce settlement voluntarily because Collins had promised her half of their Miami home share if she separated from Mejjati.

Collins and Cevey had previously been married from 1999 to 2008, then reunited in 2016, only to split again in 2020.Fabrice Coffrini/EPA/Shutterstoc

Cevey claims she was “unable to understand what she was signing because she relied heavily on her pain medication and was in incredible pain” due to spinal and neck surgery that left her partially paralyzed and unable to walk.

Collins denies promising her half of the profits from the house.

In remarks seen at the latest filing, Cevey claims that Collins said she should move in with him and that he would “take care” of her. The two had previously been married from 1999 to 2008. She was then married to investment banker Mejjjati from 2008 to 2017, but reunited with Collins in 2016. She then separated again in 2020 and married Thomas Bates.

Cevey says that Collins promised him half of his house in Miami. Collins denies it. BACKGRID

It was reported in court documents last week that Cevey had chosen Bates, whom he filed for divorce in December 2021, from a male escort site where he advertised himself as a “sexy intellectual.”

The most recent filing, which refers to Cevey by her last married name, Bates, says: “There are literally dozens of additional irreconcilable conflicts between Ms. Bates’ position in this case and her pleadings, financial affidavit, and other documents.” filed on her 2016 return. divorcing her ex-husband Charles.”

Cevey’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Colins and Cevey have two sons: Nic, now 21, who took over drumming duties from his father on the recent Genesis tour, and Matthew, 17. Alamy

Collins’ legal team, led by prominent Palm Beach divorce attorney Jeffrey Fisher, also claimed that forensic accountants found that Cevey had not listed a personal interest in the home he had shared with Collins.

In the latest filing, Collins’ side claims that “Mrs. Bates committed fraud in the divorce court hearing her divorce [from Mejjati] or committing fraud in this court… In her 2016 divorce, Ms. Bates filed a financial affidavit that did not mention her interest in the LLC [that owned the Miami Beach home] even though in this case she claims she had an oral enforceable agreement dating back to April 2015 giving her the right to one half of the LLC, which owned approximately $40 million worth of property. She also testified in the divorce case that the [home] It was Phil Collins’ house, not hers.

Following her meeting with Collins, Cevey married Bates, 32, in a secret Las Vegas wedding in 2020 and later moved him into the Genesis star’s Miami Beach mansion while Collins was in Europe.

Collins used a legal offer to evict Cevey and her new husband, from whom she is now divorced, from the house the singer shared with her.BACKGRID

Collins was shocked when he learned his ex had remarried and launched a successful legal bid to kick them out, as The Post reported.

Cevey received $46 million following her 2008 divorce from Collins, at the time a UK record. The couple have two sons, Nic, 21, who took over drumming duties from his father on the recent Genesis tour, and Matthew, 17.

Lately, Cevey has been trying to raise funds by selling her extensive designer clothes and bags, as well as Collins memorabilia. The singer now lives in Switzerland.

