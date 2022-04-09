Phil Collins – Publimetro Colombia

The news in these lands went half unnoticed, not in vain other “music” invades the stage. For the “old guard”, “soldiers of rock” and raised with a successful eardrum by family inheritances that knew how to embed boleros, tangos, iron, merengues, salsa and good rock as a cultural menu in our DNA, this news did not go beyond ducking. Genesis, the mythical band, gave their last concert on March 26 and, in addition to this sad news, it could be the last moment in which humanity saw Mr. sensei master sing live jedi lord Phil collins.

My first memory of Phil (that’s what I’ll call him, in the framework of “trust”) is that of a Genesis video, I think it was the song Mother either abacapin which he was embedded in his drums and was already the singer of the band after the departure of Peter Gabriel. It should be noted that Collins changed the face of Genesis, with this I am not saying that it was a weak band before, no, Genesis was already a cult group that earned its space with long, dark, progressive and dense songs that Gabriel, in the concerts, turned into plays. Collins arrived and gave it the pop rocker touch and status that those times asked for.

I remember good Phil with hair. Yes, the man already had tremendous entrances that welcomed his baldness, but he, reticent and adapted to eighties fashionhe left the mullet, the paisa tails or the footballer cut of the time. So he got on his drums and gave lectures. Because if you have in mind Phil Collins as a great singer, I inform you that he is one of the best drummers that the human species has given birth to. In addition to this he is a pianist, composer, producer and had “popcorn” as an actor.

Seven Grammys, five Brit Awards, an Oscar, two Golden Globes, best British artist three times, eight times number one on the Billboard Top 100, being with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson one of the three pop artists who have sold the most 100 million albums in the world; All this and more is what this musician of musicians has achieved. But there are intangibles that are more valuable, the fact that his songs, his voice, his piano and his drums take you to unforgettable memories, to moments when that song accompanied you on hard and happy paths of life, that’s priceless.

Phil is the father of the beautiful and very talented actress Lily Collins. He, because he was touring the world with his music, missed many moments of his daughter’s growth, but today they are great friends. She accompanied him in his last concert and Phil is his idol. Talent runs in the genes.

Health has hit him in the last decade. A problem in the vertebrae prevents him from playing the drums, now his son Nicholas does it. Also diabetes and pancreatitis have reduced it. In the last concert on March 26 in London he sang sitting down, leaning on a cane, but his voice and good humor were intact. The Genesis gave a Show memorable.

Phil Collins is 71 years old. A genius of geniuses that an uncle introduced me and that every so often I go and I seek to move nostalgia and not forget that rock and pop will be bastions of music and are eternal. There, good Phil will always be a god.

Five songs (the list is huge), unforgettable for me, by Phil Collins as a solo artist and on Genesis:

Genesis- Man On The Corner

Genesis- In Too Deep

Phil collins – Against All Odds

Phil collins – Another Day In Paradise

Phil collins – Separate Lives