Behind the music: Phil Collins says goodbye to the stage (+ Podcast)

2022-07-18 11:31:49 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Pedro Rafael Cruz Gonzalez



Photos: Taken from the Internet

Now 71 years old, the legendary British musician Phil Collins recently said goodbye to the stage with his band at the O2 Arena in London, in a presentation that marks the end of his career and a tour he called “The Last Domino”. tours”.

Philip David Charles Collins, born on January 30, 1951, better known by his stage name Phil Collins, is one of the most successful rock artists in and outside his country, to the point of being appointed Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order .

Due to his well-known health problems and after spending almost 15 years without performing for his audience, the drummer and singer performed this concert under special conditions, accompanied by his fellow Genesis members, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, as well as his son Nic Collins. , who like a good son of a cat, plays the drums.

Very excited, the daughter of the renowned artist, actress Lily Collins, went to social networks to say goodbye to her father saying:

“Thank you Genesis for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you Nic Collins for making me the proudest sister there is. Fifty years of songs and even more generations to celebrate you long after this goodbye.

Phil Collins, who suffered a spinal injury in 2007, explained that he had a hard time holding a stick in his hand. “That disables me physically, which makes me sad because the best thing would have been to be playing there with my son.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, along with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, Phil Collins’ discography includes eight studio albums that have sold 33.5 million copies in the US and over 150 million worldwide. .

His songs often deal with lost love, personal issues, and the global problem of poverty and drug use.

Between awards and decorations, Collins has eight Grammys, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and a Disney Legend Award. He has also been awarded six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Composers and Authors, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis in 2010 and in Songwriters in 2003. In 2008 Collins was ranked number 22 on Billboard’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” list.

“I guess after tonight we’ll all have to get real jobs,” Phil Collins joked at his farewell. Collins’ health problems began in 2007 when, playing drums with Genesis, a vertebra in his neck dislocated, which would trigger nerve problems in his hands and would force him to put aside the instrument.