Phil Foden breaks Messi record with derby hat-trick

England international Phil Foden managed to erase a mark held by Lionel Messi with a hat-trick in the Manchester derby.

Phil Foden broke Lionel Messi’s record on Sunday by becoming the youngest player to score 50 goals under Pep Guardiola thanks to his double in the Manchester derby.

With his second goal of the game, coming off a well-taken block, Foden netted his 50th goal in all competitions for Manchester City.

Foden overtakes Messi

At just 22 years and 127 days old, Foden became Pep Guardiola’s youngest player to reach 50 goals. He overtakes Lionel Messi (22 years and 162 days) as the fastest to achieve this feat.

twitter.com/@OptaJoe

Foden netted a second-half hat-trick and made it 51 goals for Manchester City. His third goal made it 6-1, with Erling Haaland also scoring a hat-trick in that encounter.

Foden hopes he can continue to score and provide assists for Manchester City for many years to come, but in the short term his aim is to go for another league title and possibly conquer the Champions League. he hasn’t won yet.

Another impressive stat

As well as outperforming Messi, Foden showed another impressive stat coming out of the match against United. He completed 21 of the 22 passes he attempted.