Phil Jackson advises the Lakers in their search for a head coach

Veteran coach and Hall of Famer Phil Jackson is advising his former Los Angeles Lakers on the search for their new head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers last month terminated the services of coach Frank Vogel, who led the Los Angeles team to a disappointing regular series of 33-49.

Jackson, who coached the Lakers through two separate stints, won 11 championships as a coach. Five of them with the Los Angeles team and another six with the Bulls.

The Lakers finished the season in the bottom 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. They lost 18 of 24 games after the All-Star break, which was worse than just the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

After his time as a coach, Jackson returned to the NBA as president of operations for the NY Knicks. He failed miserably.

Jackson came to a Knicks that had won 37 games in hopes of improving them. He won a combined 80 games in the next three seasons, during his tenure as manager.