Phil Spencer appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming, here is his letter to employees – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer he was appointed Microsoft Gaming CEO following the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This is an important promotion for the now former head of the Xbox division, who took the opportunity to write one letter to the employees.

“Welcome back from the holidays,” wrote Spencer. “For starters I would like to thank everyone for the hard work and dedication that have built this business and community. Of course today’s announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is incredibly exciting, and indeed it is a milestone for our company, the sector in which we operate and the videogame industry in general. “

“The entire Gaming Leadership Team and I are deeply excited about this opportunity. We also announced this morning that we have surpassed 25 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers across console, cloud and PC – a great achievement for the entire Xbox Team.”

Phil Spencer

“As players and partners, we all know how talented and dedicated Activision Blizzard’s studios are. The legendary games and franchises created by that company have delighted millions of people for decades. By uniting, we can accelerate our mission to deliver the joy and community of gaming at all. We have the ability and the ability to simply build the best, most engaging and fun entertainment ecosystem ever seen. “

“Microsoft is committed to a path of inclusion which affects all aspects of gaming, be it employees or gamers. We attach great importance to individual cultures within studies, and we also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand in hand with treating each person with dignity and respect. We make sure that all teams and leaders are devoted to this commitment. We therefore want to extend our culture of proactive inclusion to the big Activision Blizzard teams as well. ”

“We expect this acquisition to close in fiscal 2023, subject to all approvals being received. Once the transaction is complete, Activision Blizzard’s business will answer me directly. In the meantime, we know you will have many questions: The Gaming Leadership Team and I are looking forward to answering them in the next Monthly Gaming Update, Jan. 26. You can submit your questions now anonymously or post them to our Xbox Yammer Team. “

“As Satya also said, I am now the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. This change reflects the incredible work each of you are doing to create the best entertainment ecosystem ever. As executives we know how exciting but also difficult the job is. we have before us, so it is essential to work as a single group. “

“So I am happy to announce that as of today Jerret West, CMO of the Gaming division, and his marketing team will leave Chris Capossela’s team to answer directly to me. Jerret will however continue to be part of Chris’s leadership team and manage key parts. of the marketing division of Microsoft including communications, media and consumer sales. “