Phil Spencer is completely uninterested in the console war – Nerd4.life

In an interview published in the latest issue of Edge magazine, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, said he was completely disinterested at the console war. More precisely, the journalist of the historic English magazine asked him if he believes that Xbox is still engaged in the traditional console war, despite the launch of services such as Xbox Game Pass and xCloud have changed the cards on the table. Spencer’s response was very clear:

A photo of Phil Spencer

“Personally, I spend zero energy wondering how to put other gaming platforms in a bad light to make Xbox bigger. I’m more interested in growing the video game pie and my slice, instead of thinking about eating other people’s slices. It is for this reason that we have focused on things like cross-play and cross-save.” L’Xbox goal, therefore, is to unite the players, not to divide them, overcoming the concept of platform.

For Spencer, dividing the players does not help the industry to grow, because it creates barriers that are detrimental to everyone: “If that means we are doing something different from others, you need to ask them.“

Lately, the strategy followed by Phil Spencer in recent years is bearing fruit. Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have been very well received and some awards are coming, such as that of GamesIndustry which considers Xbox the best publisher of 2021.