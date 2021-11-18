Phil Spencer is “deeply troubled” by the actions of Activision Blizzard – Nerd4.life

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s gaming division, said he and the Xbox team are deeply troubled by the actions of Activision Blizzard regarding the sexual harassment allegations against CEO Bobby Kotick and they stand re-evaluating relations with the company by Irvine.

For those who missed the latest news regarding the Activision Blizzard case, the Wall Street Journal recently published a report stating that Kotick not only knew about sexual harassment within the company for years, but that he himself allegedly committed it. in the past. After the latest accusations, the company’s employees demanded Kotick’s resignation loudly, even organizing a protest outside the company’s headquarters. However, Activision’s board of directors has decided to take the side of the CEO, saying they have the utmost confidence in his leadership.

Phil Spencer

In an internal email sent to Xbox staff, which was reportedly seen by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Spencer says he and the management team are “disturbed and deeply troubled from the horrifying events and actions of Activision Blizzard.

“This kind of behavior doesn’t have to exist in our industry,” Spencer says in the email, adding that the Xbox team is “evaluating all aspects of their relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments” in light of the latest events involving. Irvine’s company.

Spencer’s thinking apparently aligns with that of Jim Ryan, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Also according to an email that Schreier got hold of, Ryan says he is disheartened and amazed that Activision “didn’t want to do enough to correct an established culture of discrimination and abuse.”