Phil Spencer is very excited about State of Decay 3 and its future release

There is much we need to know about State of Decay 3 and its future release. After being announced for Xbox Series X and PC back in July 2020, we haven’t seen or heard from the game in any significant way. Which makes sense considering it was in pre-production when it was announced. However, this week everything has changed, courtesy of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who has provided an update on the game.

In addition to having confirmed that it is still in development, Spencer gave us some of his impressions in front of State of Decay 3 and its future release. Phil Spencer has already seen the state of the game, and he seems to be pretty excited.

State of Decay 3 would be released in 2024

During a recent interview, Spencer noted that he’s incredibly excited about some of the trailers for State of Decay 3 and its future release. Unfortunately, this is the only juicy detail Spencer had to share. Spencer said that for him, being a great State of Decay 2 player, seeing the third installment of the series he was very excited for some of the advances what are they going to do

Fans of the game surely hope that these advances include technical improvements, which was where this series generally failed. In any case, when it comes to State of Decay 3 and its future release, it seems that something interesting awaits us.

