Phil Spencer is worried about the arrival on the market of companies that do not know video games – Nerd4.life

Interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, it was said worried of the entry into the video game market of companies that are unfamiliar with the industry, unlike historical competitors Nintendo and Sony.

“They have a long history in the video game market. At Nintendo they would never do anything to harm the industry in the long run, because it’s their business. For Sony it’s the same and I trust them … Valve the same. But when we look at it. to other big Microsoft tech competitors: Google has the search engine and Chrome, Amazon has the store, Facebook has social media, all large-scale businesses … ”

Spencer would like video games to become for Microsoft what the listed business is for other large companies, reaching the same number of users. Of course, everything is part of Microsoft’s project to get video games to wherever there is someone eager to play, dramatically expanding the ecosystem’s potential catchment area. Xbox.

Having said that, the danger seems to be represented by companies that are not familiar with the industry and could apply harmful policies, where the historical companies, while pursuing their business, maintain conservative attitudes towards the entire sector. Spencer does not make specific cases, so it is difficult to understand what he is referring to, but the general speech he made is quite clear and shareable.