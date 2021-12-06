Phil Spencer reflects on the separation from the creators of Halo

In the course of an interview granted by Phil Spencer to Axios reporters, the boss of the Xbox team reflected on the causes that led, back in 2007, to the separation of Bungie from the galaxy of subsidiaries of Microsoft Game Studios, the current Xbox Game Studios.

Recalling the events that led Bungie top management to divorce Microsoft and leave the Redmond house the burden of continuing the Halo epic they inaugurated, Spencer explains how “At the time Bungie really had big ambitions. They had sold their business for a large sum of money and they knew what Halo had turned into. At the time they were watching it all thinking. ‘OK, Microsoft benefited more than us from the success of Halo’, and so they felt it was right to leave the IP because they believed they couldn’t write any more Halo stories. “.

The top exponent of Microsoft’s Xbox division also tells of how the representatives of Bungie, at the time, reported that they wanted to separate from the Redmond house and from Halo to give shape to the sci-fi series of Destiny: “If you tell us ‘Hey, we think we need to do something else. We really want to take this other opportunity,’ then I can understand the appeal of taking on a similar project as an independent company. I don’t know if Bungie’s separation from Microsoft was inevitable or if it could have been avoided. I really think we could have kept them“.

Judging by Spencer’s statements, therefore, the wide creative freedom currently enjoyed by the numerous teams that make up the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary family could have led Bungie to avoid splitting from Microsoft to cut ties with Halo and take care of Destiny.