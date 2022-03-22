Talking about the history of video games is something important. And now that Phil Spencer revealed what was the first video game he played that is where it leads us. Most of us probably remember the first game we played, or at least the first console we played it on. For some of us, that first memory of gaming goes back a long way, and that’s certainly the case for Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Via Twitter, Phil Spencer revealed which was the first video game he played, and the answer is quite interesting because it is what it could be the first commercially successful video game in history: Pong.

Now that Phil Spencer has revealed the first video game he ever played, we know that Pong is where it all started for him. And with that we can say that the head of Xbox has really been part of the video game industry since its inception, and he has been able to use his experience to guide Xbox towards what it is today. In addition to Spencer, Sarah Bond also revealed her first game. This one is a bit more modern: a classic from the mid-80s called King’s Quest II.

We’re always curious about where players’ journeys begin, so it’s nice to see how these memories are shared, and it gives us confidence about the Spencer’s experience as a player in the video game industry.