Phil Spencer struggled to propose the idea to a skeptical Microsoft – Nerd4.life

TO Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox divisionan interesting in-depth article on Outline is dedicated, which sheds light on different phases of the career of the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, also exploring some background on the design of Xbox Game Passa service that Spencer had to strongly advocate in one Microsoft initially skeptical.

Spencer will be honored by the Academy Of Interactive Arts & Sciences with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during the next DICE Awards, which is why these retrospective articles on the history of the character in question also emerge.

Phil Spencer, new CEO of Microsoft Gaming

Having recently risen to the new rank of CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a role created recently, much of the recent success is probably due to the success of the Xbox Game Pass, which however did not have an easy time at the beginning.

According to what was reported in the Outline article, in 2017 the Xbox group began to interface directly with the CEO of Microsoft: at the time Satya Nadella had just taken over the top of the company and a few months later Phil Spencer was established as manager of Xbox. For some time, Spencer had been cultivating the idea of ​​a “Netflix of video games”trying to apply the idea of ​​cloud services and subscriptions in the videogame field.

Microsoft had long since made the transition from the standard model to cloud-based subscriptions with great success, but the idea of ​​applying it to games was not easy for many to swallow. “We are only scratching the surface of what this new model can offer the industry”, Spencer said at the time, but to get to propose it to the public he had to go through a phase of intense discussion: “in the meetings, the same Xbox staff presented continuously arguments to demonstrate how the Game Pass it couldn’t have workedbetween low participation from publishers or the possibility of losing profits, ”recalls Richard Irving, a former member of the Xbox team.

However, “He would not take no for an answer”, reports Irving of Spencer, “He always found a way to make it work”, perhaps also thanks to what is considered an incredible patience, as also referred to by Sarah Bond: “Of he usually thinks things over quite a long time, often encourages me to be patient. ” Eventually, the positive reception came during a rally with various Microsoft leaders in 2018 in Washington, via a live multiplayer demonstration via cloud gaming between various players on different platforms around the world.

Find the interesting complete in-depth study at this address.