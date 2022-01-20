Phil Spencer wants to bring Activision’s old IPs back to life

The boss of the Xbox division and new CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer took the opportunity offered by the latest interview to the Washington Post of Activision’s “dormant” IPs most dear to him, such as King’s Quest and HeXen.

Chatting with the well-known newspaper a few days after announcing the marriage between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, Spencer addressed various issues, such as the one concerning the future of the old Xbox IPs of Crash and Spyro.

In the interview with Spencer, WP reporters pointed out that there are studios such as Toys for Bob (which recently printed Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time) currently playing the Call of Duty series. Going back to this speech, Spencer said that in the future he will speak with these teams to discuss the ability to work on the many games from the Activision Blizzard vault.

“I was looking at their IP list and, I mean, come on! King’s Quest, Guitar Hero … I think there’s HeXen too”, said Spencer, who then added that the marriage between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will allow the Xbox team to turn to the individual subsidiaries of the American publisher in the process of being acquired for “To be certain that I have the resources to work on franchises from my childhood, IP that I love and that the teams want to be involved in. Really, I can’t wait for these conversations to start, I think that’s one of those central factors for our strategy linked to adding resources and increasing our capabilities “.