Phil Spencer will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award at the DICE Awards – Nerd4.life

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerwas selected to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award over the DICE: Awardsthe award ceremony organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS).

It is a kind of Lifetime Achievement Awardwhich previously was awarded to various illustrious personalities in the videogame environment such as Saturo Iwata and Ken Kutaragi, demonstrating the great results achieved by Spencer in recent years at the helm of Xbox, which arrived after taking the reins of the division in a period definitely critical.

Curiously, the award will be given to him by Todd Howard, effectively a direct collaborator of Spencer now that Bethesda has become an integral part of Xbox Game Studios. The 25th DICE Awards will be awarded during a special event on February 24, 2022 (the morning of February 25 in our country) and will also involve several other developers and games, which will be awarded in other categories.

Among others, it is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has nine nominations on that evening, so it is very likely that it is one of the protagonists of this edition of the awards, which will be staged at 5 in the morning according to the Italian timetable.

As summarized on the award presentation page, Phil Spencer was named CEO of Microsoft Gaming last month, on the occasion of the planned reorganization with the company’s maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He began his career at Microsoft in 1988 as an intern and then moved on to various roles to become Vice President, Head of Xbox, Corporate VP, General Manager of Microsoft Game Studios and then CEO of the Gaming division.