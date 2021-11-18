Phil Spencer would like legal emulation

As you know by now, after the latest wave of 76 games there will be no other titles to become backward compatible on Xbox due to licensing and technical constraints. However, in order to preserve as much software as possible, Phil Spencer of Microsoft proposes a possible solution.

Interviewed by Axios, the leader of the Xbox division has invoked the arrival of a ‘legal emulation within the gaming industry, which would finally solve the problem of safeguarding older games. Until now, obtaining an agreement with developers and publishers, and also being able to overcome any technical obstacles, has been essential to bring many titles on Xbox Series X | S in backward compatible version. Spencer suggests a solution that would undoubtedly make it easier for players to find their favorite titles, even many years after their release.

“My hope (and I think I have to describe it this way for now) is that as an industry we will work on legal emulation which allows modern hardware to run any (within reasonable limits) previously published software, and allow anyone to play in any capacity. I think, in the end, if we said, ‘Hey, anyone should be able to buy any game, or own any product and keep playing it’, it would sound like a kind of North Star to us as an industry. “.

Spencer has also spoken out on NFTs, describing them as a way to exploit rather than entertain.