Philadelphia authorities find 41 pounds of cocaine on aircraft from the DR

Customs officers at Philadelphia airport found 41 pounds of cocaine of a flight from the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)the amount of cocaine found has a value of about 1.3 million dollars.

So far no one has been arrested. However, an investigation was opened.

During an August 12 in-flight inspection, officers discovered 16 brick-shaped objects concealed under a blanket in a technical space on the plane, which they later determined to be they had a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine weighed 18,894 kilograms, or just over 41 pounds.

“Drug trafficking organizations work very hard to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and Customs and Border Protection officers must be equally on point to intercept this community poison,” said Joseph Martella, CBP Philadelphia Area Port Director. .

During the three days prior to the discovery, the aircraft made passenger service stops at domestic airports in New York City, Miami, San Diego and Philadelphia before arriving from Santo Domingo.

Each day CBP officers and agents seize an average of 4,732 pounds of drugs at US air, land and sea ports of entry.