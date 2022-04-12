Philadelphia: COVID Cases Growing; use of masks returns

Philadelphia officials will reimpose their indoor mask requirement after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, the city’s top health official announced Monday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold established in the city’s guidelines to impose the use of masks in closed spaces, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, commissioner of Health.

Philadelphia is the first city in the United States to reintroduce the use of masks since the number of infections began to decline earlier this year.

The city is reporting more than 140 cases a day, a fraction of what it saw at the height of the omicron surge, while the number of hospitalizations remains low. But Bettigole said the recent spike in infections indicates the city could be at the beginning of a new wave, and local authorities are looking to get ahead of it by requiring indoor masks to be worn.

The health inspectors will begin to exercise the requirement in the city’s establishments as of April 18.