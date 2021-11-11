“Philadelphia” on TV. The 14 kilos lost by Tom Hanks and the cut sex scene between him and Banderas: the 13 secrets of the film

Tonight airs (at 1.30 am on Sky Cine Collection, rerun tomorrow at 9.15 pm) “Philadelphia”, a film directed in 1997 by Jonathan Demme with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. The protagonist is Andy Beckett (Hanks), a brilliant young gay lawyer from Philadelphia who one day, after discovering he is ill with AIDS, is fired on the spot. His superiors accuse him of his professional misconduct, in reality they sent him away because he is HIV-positive. Despite the psychological and physical difficulties, Andy does not give up, he turns to the lawyer Joe Miller (Denzel Washington) willing to have his rights recognized in court and after a tough legal battle he wins the case, a few days before he dies. “Philadelphia” is the first major Hollywood production dealing with the theme of AIDS. By the time the film came out, the epidemic had reached a climax in the US and many prejudices about HIV-positive people persisted. The film targets precisely these prejudices, invites the viewer to reflect and in the end turns out to be extremely courageous. The film brings together critics and audiences. Costing $ 26 million, he earned 206 and won two Oscars: “Best Actor” for Tom Hanks and “Best Score” for Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Streets of Philadelphia”. Waiting for the broadcast, here are 13 things you may not know.