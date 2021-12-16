Philip dead, indiscreet heartbreaking – Libero Quotidiano





It had a “Christmas” secret there Queen Elizabeth with his beloved and mourned Prince Philip. Even this year that Christmas is upon us, His Majesty will fly to Sandringham by helicopter on December 17: here she will welcome her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and it will be the first time without her husband and the second without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only. Reports I read that Filippo will no longer direct those present to the tables for the opening of their gifts, even if they will continue to respect the German custom of opening them at 6 pm on December 24th after drinking tea.





Moreover, Queen Elizabeth will have to continue her very private and secret rite which she shared with Prince Philip and which very few people knew. In fact, it seems that despite the presence of several gigantic and sumptuous Christmas trees in the various royal residences, the couple was used to decorate a secret tree, all of them. It was their tree.





But what was it like? What is known is that it was artificial to respect the environment. Elizabeth and Philip always used silver decorations because the gold festoons considered them “too tacky”. Another detail about Christmas in Sandringham is that the decorations are dismantled on February 6, the anniversary of the death of King George VI.



