Philip Roth’s Lament

The wave of revisionism, political correctness and puritanism that invades the United States has also reached the books. Politicians, parents and lobbies of all stripes have managed to get masterpieces like The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twains, Of mice and men by John Steinbeck or Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee are no longer available in some schools and not even mentioned on the agenda.

The escalation of ignorance, cloaked in ideology, is likely to reach the work of Philip Roth (1933-2018) as well. There has already been a first attempt with the authorized biography that Blake Bailey (Oklahoma, 1963) has dedicated to him. The withdrawal of the title by its first publisher due to accusations of sexual abuse against its author. The questioning of his suitability for Roth’s alleged misogyny. The suspicion about the choice of the biographer as someone to whitewash his image…

Bailey shows the writer openly, from his childhood to his love failures with famous actresses

There are works that promotion and circumstances condemn to be fodder for gossip instead of being read. Otherwise it would be evident that the book does not give a cat for a hare. Bailey has conducted hundreds of interviews, has consulted a large amount of documentation, often unpublished provided by Roth himself, and has linked the references of the thirty-one books of the writer with his life to produce a work started in 2012.

On specific occasions the analytical bias, the relevance of one or another material, may have erred, using expressions such as “two pretty cute cousins”, but he is not one of those authors who from his office believe, suppose or think that his biography did this or that and that with four materials and pyrotechnics they serve a work of fiction that passes for a biography.

It handles information that biographers do not always have. And the sample, trying to explain to the writer, openly, something that not everyone dares

Bailey, acclaimed biographer of Richard Yates or John Cheever, is not an impostor. He has gone to the sources to get closer to the key to the creation of the characters in works such as american pastoral , The Sabbath Theater , The conspiracy against America the Zuckerman saga or humiliation . Something that cannot be completely achieved because, as Roth admitted, the writer and his experience are in all the protagonists and in none.

Since the writer discovers his vocation in his university years until his death in 2018, his literary ambition floods everything. “When a writer is born in a family, the family is over”, he used to paraphrase Czeslaw Milosz. Anything was likely to be fictionalized material. Bailey weaves together Roth’s desire to put his work – him – above all else with a detailed account of his intimate relationships.





read also

Begona Gomez Urzaiz

So it should be in the biography of a man of letters in the work of which sex is a central element. Bailey handles information that biographers do not always have. And he shows it, trying to explain the writer, openly. Something that biographers often do not dare. This allows us to meet the enthralled child, even subjugated, by his mother and the wounded old man who fails with the actresses who put a face to his characters: Nicole Kidman forgot an appointment with him. Penélope Cruz declined to go to her apartment.

Then there is the literary side of the man who does not rest even in summer. The jealousy of Tom Wolfe and Truman Capote, the ambivalent relationship with his hero, Saul Bellow, or the defense of the Newark municipal library, his own. And, of course, death, with his ego immeasurably touched: the Swedish academy did not award him the Nobel. Though having given it to Bob Dylan he might well wonder what he wanted it for.

“Reading one of the most prominent American writers of recent decades may soon be a subversive act”

In the early 1970s, Richard Nixon ordered the removal from the White House library Portnoy’s Lament. The 1969 book, described as pornographic, which the author considered had harmed him, but which pushed him to improve himself. Half a century has passed. Reading one of the most outstanding American writers of recent decades may soon be a subversive act. His biography has a thousand pages. There is no need to fear it.

Philip Roth: The Biography





Blake BaileyDebate. Translation: Teófilo de Lozoya. 1008 pages. €39.90



