Philipp Plein's Instagram post



Philipp Plein lands on OnlyFans. The German entrepreneur announced with a post on Instagram which will open a profile on the London content subscription online platform for all its fans. Two posts with the same text: «OnlyFans cooming soon. The dream is free, the hustle is sold separately “.

The new app is depopulated during the pandemic period. And it consists in uploading videos to the platform that only the fans of the account can see, paying a registration fee and also having the possibility to give the creator some tips. There are already many stars who have signed up for this new social network. Including Bella Thorne, American actress, who through the tips of OnlyFans managed to earn 1 million dollars in just one day. After this event, the social network for this reason has decided to limit the payment. In fact, it is not possible to donate more than 100 dollars. But other stars are also present on the paid online platform. For example Cardi B, or Rubi Rose who in two days made $ 100,000 by posting photos on his Instagram. Also with the arrival of TikTok many stars are promoting their OnlyFans account by promising special and exclusive content. (All rights reserved)