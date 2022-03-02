Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu:, parades at the age of 58 in Paris

We already said it a few weeks ago, neither Lily Collins nor Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu At 58 years old, she is our true style muse from the entire fantastic cast of the iconic series ‘Emily in Paris’. The actress never ceases to surprise us, in addition to her work in fiction, her taste for fashion and trends. In fact, a few days ago she left us in awe of her by becoming the queen of transparencies with a look without underwear at Paris Fashion Week. And today, more wood.

the french interpreter paraded for the first time and it has not been on any stage, it has been in one of the temples of fashion in the whole world: in the Paris Fashion Week. Has been model for a day of the French firm Weisantowhich featured his Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Murder in Paris.”

The collection presented by Weisanto is inspired by its Alsatian roots and Parisian nights, with garments that are born from haute couture and merge with a sporty-chic prêt-à-porter style. The collection, full of color and excesses, also has a very theatrical and sexy essence.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu paraded with a multicolored wedding dressin shades of blue, purple, pink and red with a corset dress. It has a designer neckline, it is very tight at the waist and midi long. And added a really awesome plugin: un gigantic matching hat with a fall that simulates a cape with volume embroidered with chains, pearls and rhinestones. Would she be able to carry her Sylvie character in ‘Emily in Paris’?

The actress has been emotional on her Instagram, where she has addressed the designer to say: “Thank you Victor for inviting me to your show tonight. It has been a great honor to be part of your beautiful fantasy and share the joy and creativity of your wonderful team. I have loved every moment of this collaboration. You are a great creative soul.”

