Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, style muse for Emily in Paris
‘Emily in Paris’ has become the new series that nobody wants to miss among the passionate of the world of fashion. Which is not surprising considering that it is the latest production from the same creator of ‘Sex and the City’, Darren Starr, and which includes the stylist Patricia Field, the culprit of Carrie Bradshaw’s unbeatable style. However, the main topic of this article is not a critique of the last season that was released just a few weeks ago, nor is it an analysis of Lily Collins’ style; the main axis awaits one of the secondary characters of the series: Sylvie Grateau.
Sensible, self-confident, interesting and empowered. The role played by Philippine Leroy Beaulieu has managed to outshine the most praised leading lady of the moment with her impeccable French style. Sylvie perfectly represents the fashion clichés of French women, but -also- plays with a very important point in her favour: her age. Theme that she also reflects on within the series.
At 58 years old, the actress has shown that the world of fashion does not understand age becoming the character with the best taste when it comes to dressing and with the most inspiring wardrobe of ‘Emily in Paris’. A wardrobe in which, by the way, garments from French firms predominate.
Her passion for looks with neutral colors (among which black stands out), classic pieces, lace, basic wardrobe basics and the way she combines them with accessories position her as the undisputed queen of french style. For this reason, we have decided to give him the recognition he truly deserves by compiling his best outfits and analyzing his style tricks.
Blazer over the shoulders and matching shirt with accessories
Perhaps it is nothing new, -and if not, tell Queen Letizia, who is an absolute fan of this style trick- but the truth is that it is not something usual in the street style. Something that should change, since it stylizes the set much more and provides a much more professional touch.
Bandeau with wool pashmina
The perfect combination. The actress wore this long black strapless jumpsuit with a contrasting white wool pashmina that finished off the glamorous look. outfits.
The infallible ‘little black dress’ with a belt to enhance the waist
A simple and infallible styling trick. Philippine achieved the long-awaited wasp waist effect by simply adding a maxi belt in the same color as her dress.
Looks ‘total black’ with coat and striking accessories
When going for monochromatic looks, the most successful style lesson is to combine it with striking accessories and (in winter) a good contrasting coat.
Combination of printed garments with intense colors
Safe and successful bet. You just have to analyze your outfit and realize that the same look with a black coat would not be as stylish at all.
Suit set with midi skirt, the perfect ‘working’ look
Nothing more to add. It is one of the star outfits of the character and the truth is that they feel great.
Fan of two-piece sets
That’s right. This particular one in white with contrasting gold details and a collared jacket is one of the most spectacular.
For special events, dresses with bare shoulders and leg opening
Is there anything more sexy as well as elegant? Philippine would say no. She was radiant.
Short tight jackets with wide dress pants, the perfect ‘match’
There is an unwritten rule in fashion that explains that if you wear a tight garment, the other part of the outfit must be wide to harmonize the silhouette.
With lace, the less flashy accessories
Lace is made to be worn. Therefore, we must give it the prominence it deserves.
