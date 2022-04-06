Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, style muse for Emily in Paris

‘Emily in Paris’ has become the new series that nobody wants to miss among the passionate of the world of fashion. Which is not surprising considering that it is the latest production from the same creator of ‘Sex and the City’, Darren Starr, and which includes the stylist Patricia Field, the culprit of Carrie Bradshaw’s unbeatable style. However, the main topic of this article is not a critique of the last season that was released just a few weeks ago, nor is it an analysis of Lily Collins’ style; the main axis awaits one of the secondary characters of the series: Sylvie Grateau.

Sensible, self-confident, interesting and empowered. The role played by Philippine Leroy Beaulieu has managed to outshine the most praised leading lady of the moment with her impeccable French style. Sylvie perfectly represents the fashion clichés of French women, but -also- plays with a very important point in her favour: her age. Theme that she also reflects on within the series.

At 58 years old, the actress has shown that the world of fashion does not understand age becoming the character with the best taste when it comes to dressing and with the most inspiring wardrobe of ‘Emily in Paris’. A wardrobe in which, by the way, garments from French firms predominate.

Her passion for looks with neutral colors (among which black stands out), classic pieces, lace, basic wardrobe basics and the way she combines them with accessories position her as the undisputed queen of french style. For this reason, we have decided to give him the recognition he truly deserves by compiling his best outfits and analyzing his style tricks.