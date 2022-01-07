Philippines: no more early marriages, prohibited under 18 – Asia

Marriage with persons under the age of 18 is now banned in the Philippines, where one in six girls have been married before the age of 18 so far.

A special law that entered into force today provides for up to 12 years in prison for offenders, while granting a year of transition to Muslim and indigenous communities in which early marriages are a common practice.

“The State – the text states – considers early marriage a form of maltreatment of minors because it degrades, degrades and debases the intrinsic value and dignity of the child”. Plan International, a British group that fights for human rights and has strongly pushed for the passage of this law, ranks the Philippines in twelfth place in the world for the number of child marriages.

From now on, anyone who marries or even just cohabits with a person under the age of 18, or organizes or celebrates such unions, will be punished with 12 years’ imprisonment. However, a one-year derogation will be allowed for Muslim and indigenous communities, among which engagements and early marriages are relatively common. In this period, the government hopes to persuade these layers of the population to give up this practice.