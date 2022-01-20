Philips 4K Smart TV with 140W soundbar: the offer is unmissable

The technology with which the Smart TV, in recent years, it has done strides regarding the video component. But as far as audio is concerned, unfortunately, technology cannot work miracles: the integrated speakers in modern televisions they offer a much lower sound quality than the video quality offered by the TV.









The reason is simple, clear and by now well known: there is too little space, in such thin devices, to insert speakers capable of reproducing sound with high quality. The consequences are equally well known: low-bodied bass and difficult dialogue to follow in the most complex scenes, especially in action films. Finally, the solution is also known: add one to the TV soundbar, which is the simplest external audio system to manage but more effective if you don’t want to spend too much. Amazon he knows all this very well and, in fact, now proposes an unmissable offer: the Philips 4K Ambilight Smart TV 50PUS7805 50-inch combined with a soundbar, also from Philips, 140 Watt. All to a very discounted price.

Philips 4K with 140W soundbar: features

Products therefore included in the offer there are two: the Philips 50PUS7805 Smart TV and the Philips Audio B6305 / 10 soundbar. The TV is a 50-inch model, with LED technology, 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh. This is a good TV with direct lighting, compatible with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision content.

Good port equipment, with two USB and three HDMI, while only the audio part is sufficient, with a total power of just 20W stereo. But the problem does not arise, given the additional soundbar.

The smart part of the TV is managed by the proprietary operating system Saphi OS, for which there are almost all the popular streaming apps. The TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and can be managed with voice commands.

Coming to the soundbar, however, it is a 2.1 system with two speakers integrated into the bar (just 3.5 centimeters high) and an external subwoofer, connected via Bluetooth (so no wires in the middle of the living room). The overall power is good, equal to 140 watts, and the connection to the TV can be done via Bluetooth or via one of the HDMI ports.

Philips 4K with 140W soundbar: the Amazon offer

With this offerBasically, Amazon has put together two very popular and purchased products in a single kit to see, and hear, TV and streaming content in more than good quality.

Clearly the price of the two devices is higher than that of a simple Smart TV with only integrated audio and, for this reason, Amazon offers the kit with discount: the Philips 4K 50-inch Smart TV with 140W external soundbar costs in fact 698.99 euros (-120 euros, -14%). Not bad for two Philips products.

Philips 4K 50-inch Smart TV with 140W external soundbar