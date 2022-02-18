Philips drops the price of one of its most beautiful smart TVs

The designer TV with Ambilight that looks perfect anywhere.

Do you want a good smart tv and with discount? This Philips TV is the most beautiful thing you will see today in the panorama of smart televisions. It has everything you can imagine and for only €863 It’s yours at El Corte Inglés. Before it cost 1,149 euros and has a discount of 150 euros. Great opportunity to get a piece of television from 65 inch 4K with all kinds of latest technology.

At Amazon we have seen it for 999 euros, which is not a bad price, and at PcComponentes it costs 879 euros, a tad higher than the offer from El Corte Inglés. I don’t know what are you waiting for to get one, whenever you need it and have space for it, remember that it measures 145 x 83 x 8.5 cm. If you prefer a smaller sizethe 58-inch model is around 699 euros on offer. don’t let escape one of the best smart TV with Android TV.

Buy a 65″ Philips smart TV for 863 euros (RRP €1,149 )

with a huge IPS panel 164 cm diagonal, has 4K (UHD) resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 px and 16:9 aspect ratio. With technology Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+ we will have clearer and more defined dark scenes. In its rear part it integrates 3 sides with smart Ambilight technology, owned by Philips, and that will plunge us into the action of each scene we see. your engine P5 Perfect Picture Engine will upscale any image coming from a lower quality source to 4K. It could be a good option to play on consoles like PS5.

Inside we find Android TV 10.0, with the advantages that this entails. We can download all the apps available in the Google Play Store for televisions, such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ or YouTube, among thousands of others. We will also have 16 GB of internal memory to enjoy television recordings or if we want to install Android games to play on full screen by connecting a compatible controller via Bluetooth.

We have a spectacular sound thanks to its two speakers that add 20W RMS compatible with Dolby Atmos, with which they will manage to wrap us completely in the plot. Your remote control has a microphone, so we can ask Google Assistant what content we want to see at each moment. In connections, this Philips TV does not fall short: 4 HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet input, 3.5 mm headphone jack and digital optical output. In addition, it is compatible with 300 x 300 mm VESA mounts.

