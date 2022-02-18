Philips invites you to shave like Kratos, Geralt of Rivia or Gordon Freeman with a professional barber, and there is a prize

Various beard styles to emulate the protagonists of video games and movies.

#AfrikateconOneBlade is the hashtag of the meeting that Philips organizes for all readers of 3DJuegos and Sensacine, next March 8 and 9. For what purpose? Something never seen before: fulfilling the golden dream of every video game and movie fan, of wearing a beard imitating one of his favorite characters.

Various beard styles to emulate the protagonists of video games and movies.

Kratos: Norse or Viking Beard

If you have the attitude of a warrior and your beard is abundant, this is your style. If your face is rounded, this beard will also give you a more stylized image. It is about giving the beard a triangular shape on the sides and maintaining the maximum length at the peak, therefore, it is better that you bring a very long beard that day.

Geralt of Rivia: The most legendary ‘3-day beard’

Do you love that careless but elegant style? If what you are looking for is comfort in your day to day and also get that touch of legend of the protagonist of The Witcher, this has to be your choice. To get it, the beard is trimmed very short and the area of ​​the cheekbones and neck is shaved so that the image is not so careless.

Gordon Freeman: Goatee ‘Full Goatee’ or complete

Looking for that cool scientist 90s look? The knob is a classic that you can now revive by emulating the protagonist of Half Life. The important thing about this style is knowing how to correctly outline the area that delimits the goatee and the mustache. We’ll show you how to do it with the Philips OneBlade shaver.

Henry Cavill in Mission Impossible: A unique ‘bearstache’

The beardstache It is the most demanded and sexy style of recent times. If you have a very strong face and you like the tough guy look, all you have to do is ask. The key is to mark the difference in length between the mustache and the beard. The first, very dense and populated so that it has prominence, and the beard, shorter.

Look Winnfield, the unmistakable from Pulp Fiction

The style that Samuel L. Jackson wore in Pulp Fiction is so mythical that he gave his name to this particular shave. The Winnfield effect is achieved with ax sideburns in conjunction with a horseshoe goatee, exposing the chin and the area between the goatee and the sideburns. You dare?

Tony Stark and the padlock knob

If you have a beard with sparse areas, perhaps this is your option. The interesting thing about this look is that it provides angularity to rounder faces, giving that rogue air that Robert Downey Jr. has in Iron Man. To achieve this, you have to have skill when it comes to outlining the mustache and goatee outline with that characteristic fly.

Share a photo with your new beard style and win a Philips OneBlade shaver

Philips is not only giving you the opportunity to shave on March 8th and 9th with your favorite character’s beard, you can also win a OneBlade shaver by following all these steps:

sign up in the #AfrikateconOneBlade event in this form and select the style of beard you want to wear. On March 2 we will notify you by email if you have been selected to go to the event (the selection is made by criteria of order of registration and availability).



in the #AfrikateconOneBlade event in this form and select the style of beard you want to wear. On March 2 we will notify you by email if you have been selected to go to the event (the selection is made by criteria of order of registration and availability). go to the event next March 8th or 9th at Barbers Crew to have a professional barber shave you like your favorite character.



to the event next March 8th or 9th at Barbers Crew to have a professional barber shave you like your favorite character. Within 48 hours, post a photo of your new look on your Instagram profile with the hashtag #AfrikateconOneBlade; before, follow our profile @philipsspain. Your profile will have to be open to participate.

If your beard is one of the 3 that receives more likes, you will be awarded a Philips OneBlade. Dare, change your style, and participate in the #AfrikateconOneBlade event.

