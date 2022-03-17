Philips warns that poor oral health affects general well-being and quality of life

MADRID, 17 (EUROPE PRESS)

Philips has highlighted the importance of good oral health, since it is a factor that directly affects people’s quality of life, which is why it has recommended adding interdental systems or irrigators to cleaning to remove food debris and the bacteria.

This was stated by the medical director of Philips, Jan Kimpen, on the occasion of World Oral Health Day (March 20), who has insisted that oral health “is not just having clean teeth and healthy gums” and has remarked that a “white, beautiful and healthy” smile also has an impact on how each person feels.

The expert has based on multiple studies that show the link between poor oral health and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. In the world, around three and a half billion people suffer from oral diseases, such as cavities or gingivitis; Many of these diseases can be prevented through good hygiene habits.

Prevention, early detection and treatment have become fundamental aspects to stop any negative effect on the rest of the body. “Philips is steadfast in its commitment to furthering awareness of the importance of oral health by helping to understand the direct link between oral health and overall health. We actively support dental professionals so they can provide patients with the research, the tools and knowledge they need to support their health,” added Kimpen.

For this reason, Philips recommends drinking plenty of water and regular interdental cleaning or flossing at least once a day; Leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins A and B that are believed to promote blood flow to teeth, helping to strengthen enamel and prevent cavities.

Likewise, they advise performing interdental cleaning first before brushing, which ensures a more effective cleaning. They also state that it is better to brush your teeth before breakfast, to eliminate bacteria that accumulate during the night and to protect your teeth before eating, since brushing after breakfast can cause rubbing acids or sugars.

Finally, the company has recommended using its new product ‘Philips Sonicare Power Flosser’, which reinvents traditional dental floss and offers a complete clean in just 60 seconds.