Phillies reach pact with Castellanos (report)

The Phillies reportedly added a free-agent hitter for the second time this week, agreeing to a contract with outfielder Nick Castellanos on Friday night. The deal is for five years and $100 million, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the report.
Philadelphia has also reached a deal with Kyle Schwarber, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday.
Castellanos, who turns 30 in March, opted out of the two-year, $34 million guarantee remaining on his contract with the Reds to test the free-agent market. He did it after his best season as a major league player, a campaign in which he set career highs in batting average (.309), home runs (34), OBP (.362) and adjusted OPS + (136). ). That performance helped Castellanos finish as a 4-win player, according to FanGraphs’ version of WAR, for the first time in his career.
Castellanos has been a consistent and durable hitter from gap to gap for much of his career dating back to his early days with the Tigers. He hasn’t posted an OPS+ below 112 (12% better than the major league average) in any full season since 2017, and his 1,075 games played since 2014 rank 15th in the majors.
The Florida native emerged as a doubles machine toward the end of his Detroit tenure and led the MLB with 58 doubles for the Tigers and Cubs in 2019, the most by any hitter in a season since Todd Helton hit 59 in 2000.
Castellanos developed more power to hit home runs after signing a four-year, $64 million free agent deal with Cincinnati before the 2020 season, averaging one homer per 16 at-bats the past two seasons. There was virtually no difference in the platoon splits, finishing with a .936 OPS against righties and a .945 OPS against lefties.