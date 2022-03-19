Phillies reach pact with Castellanos (report)

Castellanos, who turns 30 in March, opted out of the two-year, $34 million guarantee remaining on his contract with the Reds to test the free-agent market. He did it after his best season as a major league player, a campaign in which he set career highs in batting average (.309), home runs (34), OBP (.362) and adjusted OPS + (136). ). That performance helped Castellanos finish as a 4-win player, according to FanGraphs’ version of WAR, for the first time in his career.