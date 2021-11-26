Philosophers along the Oglio 2021, delivery of the philosophy prize to Eva Cantarella

Bergamo – Thursday 25 November 2021, on the occasion of the Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Philosophers Festival Lungo l’Oglio confers the International Award of Philosophy / Philosophers along the Oglio. A book for the present to Eva Cantarella for the volume Love is a god.

Bergamo – The awards ceremony is held at 8.45 pm at the Theater of the Fondazione Opere Pie Riunite GB Rubini to Roman of Lombardy in the province of Bergamo (via don Rossi 20 – entrance from the Cerchie). The evening is open to the public, with Green Pass, and subject to availability.

Bergamo – The jury of the award – made up of professors: Francesca Rigotti (president), Bernhard Casper, Francesco Miano, Massimo Donà, Maria Rita Parsi and Francesca Nodari – identified Eva Cantarella as the winner of the tenth edition of the recognition that goes to one of the most important international scholars of the ancient world which has distinguished itself for its numerous publications. Eva Cantarella taught Roman Law and Greek Law at the University of Milan and is a global professor at New York University Law School.

In addition to Francesca Nodari, juror of the prize and scientific director of the Filosofi festival along the Oglio, also the jurors Francesca Rigotti And Maria Rita Parsi. During the evening to Francesca Rigotti, president of the jury, the task of holding a laudatio for Eva Cantarella who has the task of holding one allocutio.

The origin of the winning book comes from a radio broadcast, Sex and the polis, where Eva Cantarella enjoyed doing what she may have always wanted: telling stories by updating the stories of men and women who continue to resemble us.

This event was updated with new information on 11/26/2021 08:25 AM.

