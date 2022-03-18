Phobias (2D) – Movies and TV

A horror anthology that follows several parallel stories of people with different phobias who are tormented by a deranged doctor.
Original title: phobias
Direction: Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley and Chris von Hoffmann
Screenplay: Joe Sill, Maritte Lee Go, Broderick Engelhard, Camilla Belle, Chris von Hoffmann, and Jess Varley
Cast: Leonardo Nam, Macy Gray, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Ross Partridge, Rushi Kota, Monique Coleman, Alexis Knapp, Charlotte McKinney, Steve Park
Qualification: For people over 16 years old
Duration: 85 minutes
ASSUMPTION
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, Santa Teresa avenue), 17:30; 22:10 (subtitled).
*Villamorra Cinemas (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López and San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 13:10; 19:30; 22:00 (in Spanish).
SAN LORENZO
*Itaú Pinedo Cinemas (Pinedo Shopping, Mariscal López Avenue), 13:00; 16:35; 22:00 (in Spanish).
*Itaú San Lorenzo Cinemas (San Lorenzo Shopping, Route 2, Km. 15), 13:30; 16:10; 19:45 (in Spanish).
*Source Cinema (Source Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9.5), 12:50; 22:00 (in Spanish).
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO
*Itaú Mariano Cinemas (Shopping Mariano, Tel. 762 000), 16:10; 19:45 (in Spanish).
EAST CITY
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas and Agapito Valiente), 20:50 (in Spanish).
*Plaza Cinemas (Jesuits Plaza), 15:15; 19:45 (in Spanish).
*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4th Floor. Avda. Adrián Jara), 15:00 (in Spanish).
CAAGUAZU
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 19:00 (in Spanish).