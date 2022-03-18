Phobias (2D) – Movies and TV

A horror anthology that follows several parallel stories of people with different phobias who are tormented by a deranged doctor.

March 17, 2022 – 2:07 PM

Original title: phobias

Direction: Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley and Chris von Hoffmann

Screenplay: Joe Sill, Maritte Lee Go, Broderick Engelhard, Camilla Belle, Chris von Hoffmann, and Jess Varley

Cast: Leonardo Nam, Macy Gray, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Ross Partridge, Rushi Kota, Monique Coleman, Alexis Knapp, Charlotte McKinney, Steve Park

Qualification: For people over 16 years old

Duration: 85 minutes

ASSUMPTION

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, Santa Teresa avenue), 17:30; 22:10 (subtitled).

*Villamorra Cinemas (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López and San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 13:10; 19:30; 22:00 (in Spanish).

SAN LORENZO

*Itaú Pinedo Cinemas (Pinedo Shopping, Mariscal López Avenue), 13:00; 16:35; 22:00 (in Spanish).

*Itaú San Lorenzo Cinemas (San Lorenzo Shopping, Route 2, Km. 15), 13:30; 16:10; 19:45 (in Spanish).

*Source Cinema (Source Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9.5), 12:50; 22:00 (in Spanish).

MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO

*Itaú Mariano Cinemas (Shopping Mariano, Tel. 762 000), 16:10; 19:45 (in Spanish).

EAST CITY

*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas and Agapito Valiente), 20:50 (in Spanish).

*Plaza Cinemas (Jesuits Plaza), 15:15; 19:45 (in Spanish).

*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4th Floor. Avda. Adrián Jara), 15:00 (in Spanish).

CAAGUAZU

*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 19:00 (in Spanish).

