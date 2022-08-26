Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst, Snail Mail will appear in the film

Justine Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine star in

A24 is the indie kids movie studio, so it makes sense for the company to recruit indie rock favorites, Phoebe Bridgers Y Snail Mail , to appear in a movie. The artists will join the leader of Limp Bizkit, fred durst in I Saw the TV Glow, an upcoming horror film directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

I Saw the TV Glow stars Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine as two teenagers who are so obsessed with a scary TV show that they begin to question the boundary between television and reality. While Durst and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail will be seen as solo artists, Bridgers appears as part of Sloppy Jane, the Haley Dahl project in which Bridgers used to play bass. Completing the musical side of the cast is the metal act King Woman .

“It is an incredible honor to announce that I will be acting in the new film of the fucking genius Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow Jordan wrote on Instagram . Beyond these musical names, Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner and Danny Tamberelli also appear in the film, which recently wrapped production (according to The Hollywood Reporter ). Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree is producing the project in conjunction with A24.

Schoenbrun is no stranger to lively musical acts, as their 2021 debut, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, had a alex soundtrack G.

Snail Mail is preparing for a series of shows with Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA (for sale now ), while Bridgers has a few dates left on his “2022 Reunion Tour” (get the remaining tickets here ). On the other hand, “personal health concerns” recently forced Durst to postpone Limp Bizkit’s UK and European tour.