Phoebe Dynevor (aka Daphne Bridgerton) and Pete Davidson got so close that he went to Manchester to spend some time together.

The young protagonist of Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor has appeared on the gossip pages in recent days for what many believe is hers new boyfriend.

No, sadly for fans of the series this isn’t the Duke of Hastings (aka Bridgerton Regé Jean Page), but he is still a well-known face.

According to rumors, in fact, Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly dating American comedian Pete Davidson, former boyfriend of Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber.

The star of Bridgerton and the comedian of Saturday Night Live they have been dating for weeks now and there are several clues about it.

It is not clear how the two met, but according to rumors, the actress would have caught the attention of Pete Davidson during one business visit to New York last February.

At the time, among other things, the actress had shared some photos of Brooklyn on Instagram; and according to some the shots were taken right in the vicinity of where Pete lives.

After New York, the couple got along so well that Pete would fly to Manchester where the actress lives, just to spend some time with Phoebe Dynevor.

A source close to the American comedian confirmed the relationship to the The Sun:

“Pete is a real seducer but he only has eyes for Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They enjoy each other’s company, even if they haven’t known each other for very long. ‘

“The fact that he flew to the UK shows how interested he is”.

It’s been over a year since Pete Davidson made headlines for his personal relationships.

In addition to breaking up with Ariana Grande, with whom he was to marry, Pete has been linked to the British actress Kate Beckinsale, the actress of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Margaret Qualley and with Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber, but their romance ended after a couple of months, in January 2020.