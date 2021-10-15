Phoebe Dynevor: «The Duke of. Bridgerton? Perfect for James Bond “

The week before Bridgerton aired she had a handful of thousands of Instagram followers, now she is over 2.5 million. What do you like to use the platform for, besides job promotion?

“ActionAid has been very close to my heart for many years now, of which I am an ambassador: it deals with women in difficulty and I consider it a privilege to be able to have a voice that goes beyond simple selfie posts”.

Regè-Jean Page is among the favorites to become the new James Bond. What do you think?

“That would be absolutely perfect. Do you have doubts? ».

She is a daughter and grandson of art, in practice she has TV in her blood. Did you feel it as an obligatory choice?

“TV is really in my DNA because both the paternal and the maternal branches are full of artists from the small screen, I feel almost predestined. I grew up on set and on stage, surrounded by so many stories that I couldn’t help but be fascinated by. And grandma even worked with one of the first female directors in history ».

It must have made the parents proud.

«Not so much: they hindered me in every possible way to avoid becoming an actress but I got stuck and at 11 I presented myself to an open audition for La bussola d’oro. The first signing came only at 14 but I was immovable. And you know what? Their attitude then helped me to better collect the waste you always encounter and so I avoided idealizing this profession ».

Who is a role model for women in their professional and personal life?

“From a working perspective, I consider Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett exceptional. I look to them to inspire me to vary because they all deserve to feel represented in art. And mom was a great example because she worked full time while raising two children. ”

Who was the first actor who made your heart beat?

«The protagonist of Peter Pan in the cinema (Jeremy Sumpter, ed.) With whom I was very much in love. Then when I was 13 I started watching indie films and watching stars like Gena Rowlands I realized that beyond the glamor of cinema there was a real art ».

And now a Netflix movie and I heart murder awaits her. Hollywood is courting her …

«I used to live there but thanks to Bridgerton I returned home to London and now I can experiment with different roles. Now it seems to me that I have no time for anything else, except perhaps reading and strolling and… cooking some sweets… ».

Regrets?

“Don’t speak any foreign language … but I have time, right?”