News

Phoebe Dynevor: «The Duke of. Bridgerton? Perfect for James Bond “

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The week before Bridgerton aired she had a handful of thousands of Instagram followers, now she is over 2.5 million. What do you like to use the platform for, besides job promotion?
“ActionAid has been very close to my heart for many years now, of which I am an ambassador: it deals with women in difficulty and I consider it a privilege to be able to have a voice that goes beyond simple selfie posts”.

Regè-Jean Page is among the favorites to become the new James Bond. What do you think?
“That would be absolutely perfect. Do you have doubts? ».

She is a daughter and grandson of art, in practice she has TV in her blood. Did you feel it as an obligatory choice?
“TV is really in my DNA because both the paternal and the maternal branches are full of artists from the small screen, I feel almost predestined. I grew up on set and on stage, surrounded by so many stories that I couldn’t help but be fascinated by. And grandma even worked with one of the first female directors in history ».

It must have made the parents proud.
«Not so much: they hindered me in every possible way to avoid becoming an actress but I got stuck and at 11 I presented myself to an open audition for La bussola d’oro. The first signing came only at 14 but I was immovable. And you know what? Their attitude then helped me to better collect the waste you always encounter and so I avoided idealizing this profession ».

Loading...
Advertisements

Phoebe Dynevor is Daphne Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

Who is a role model for women in their professional and personal life?
“From a working perspective, I consider Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett exceptional. I look to them to inspire me to vary because they all deserve to feel represented in art. And mom was a great example because she worked full time while raising two children. ”

Who was the first actor who made your heart beat?
«The protagonist of Peter Pan in the cinema (Jeremy Sumpter, ed.) With whom I was very much in love. Then when I was 13 I started watching indie films and watching stars like Gena Rowlands I realized that beyond the glamor of cinema there was a real art ».

And now a Netflix movie and I heart murder awaits her. Hollywood is courting her …
«I used to live there but thanks to Bridgerton I returned home to London and now I can experiment with different roles. Now it seems to me that I have no time for anything else, except perhaps reading and strolling and… cooking some sweets… ».

Regrets?
“Don’t speak any foreign language … but I have time, right?”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
726
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
588
News

Cinema, all films out in October
564
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
499
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
436
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
383
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
347
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
345
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
310
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top