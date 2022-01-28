Phoebe’s best songs collected in a Netflix video

A video of Phoebe Buffay’s best hits was shared on Netflix’s official YouTube channel.
We are talking about the mythical character played by Lisa Kudrow in Friendsauthor of her songs with which she has “delighted” us in all seasons of the television series, offering her proverbial friends and equally affectionate spectators pieces of dubious taste and dubious intonation.
His unmistakable style has become a real hit. Not to mention some classics of him, one above all: Smelly Cat.
This is his most famous piece, translated into the Italian version with the title of Mangy cat.
Last year, on the occasion of the reunion of Friends, Lisa Kudrow performed alongside Lady Gaga herself, giving us one Smelly Cat by Oscar. On the contrary: from the Grammy!
You can watch the complete collection of Phoebe’s songs in the video found at the bottom of this article.
The Friends reunion
In the special of Friends we saw Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original set of the series.
They – as well as all the fans of the sitcom – got the tear of returning to the legendary Stage 24 in Burbank.
Clearly the main protagonists of the event were the six friends made the title, however the reunion was embellished with respectable cameos: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould , Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
Directing the special was Ben Winston, who with that reunion added a remarkable chapter to the most unforgettable television saga in history. We remember that Friends ran for nine seasons, from 1994 to 2004.