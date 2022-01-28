Phoebe’s best songs collected in a Netflix video

A video of Phoebe Buffay’s best hits was shared on Netflix’s official YouTube channel.

We are talking about the mythical character played by Lisa Kudrow in Friendsauthor of her songs with which she has “delighted” us in all seasons of the television series, offering her proverbial friends and equally affectionate spectators pieces of dubious taste and dubious intonation.

His unmistakable style has become a real hit. Not to mention some classics of him, one above all: Smelly Cat.

This is his most famous piece, translated into the Italian version with the title of Mangy cat.

Last year, on the occasion of the reunion of Friends, Lisa Kudrow performed alongside Lady Gaga herself, giving us one Smelly Cat by Oscar. On the contrary: from the Grammy!

You can watch the complete collection of Phoebe’s songs in the video found at the bottom of this article.