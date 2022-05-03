PHONE GAME: His first phone, Rihanna, Zidane, his playlist…

With over a million followers on Instagram, Kalash is one of the artists with the largest community in the game. For RAPRNB, the Martinican opened the doors of his networks in our new Phone Game…

In full promotional period around the release of his new opus raffle, Kalash is more than ever super active on its various networks. It is in particular on Instagram that we have recently been able to see him promoting his new clip with Prince Swanny, Punani Imperial, to celebrate the release of the album or to immortalize a meeting during a live session with Bounty Killer, one of his major influences in music, but also one of the guests of the album. It must be said that on raffleKLH du 972 knew how to surround himself well since we find him once again alongside Damso on I Love Youa piece that could have its clip soon, but also with Wejdene or Hamza.

Kalash feat. Prince Swanny- Punani Imperial :

READ ALSO:

KALASH – The interview The day when: His Album, Damso, Masterclass, Wejdene, his feats, Bando…

Kalash and his mobile phone…

If in our new format Phone Game, available on our YouTube channel, Kalash explains that he doesn’t want to be on his phone too much. However, he had one very early. An orange Alcatel that marked him sincehe had reproduced on this telephone the piece Angela of the Saïan Supa Crew to set it to ringtone. Quickly KLH also evokes his influences. He quotes Bounty Killer, the Jamaican singer with whom he has very sustained conversations. He also gives us the few essential artists from his playlist, including Vybz Kartel, another popular Jamaican singer. At the turn of a question, the Martinican artist reflects on the time he DMed Rihanna to find out if she wanted weed, while she was staying in Paris. Regarding his dream selfie, the author Mwaka Moon explains that he has already achieved it since he dreamed of a photo with Zinedine Zidane which he finally obtained thanks to Karim Benzema. Proof that his use of social networks is however limited, KLH reveals that he has repeatedly missed collaborations with international artists in particular, only because he did not pay enough attention to his IG messages!

Kalash- Phone Game :