“Phone in the air” to talk to loved ones who are no longer here – International

There is an old rotary telephone in the middle of a quiet forest, a few kilometers away from Olympia, the capital of Washington (USA) state. The device is not connected to a telephone line and appears out of place. But it has literally become a lifeline for people to talk to loved ones who are no longer with them.

Corey Dembek, 41, created and installed the original wind phone in Squaxin Park in the Pacific Northwest in late 2020 after learning about the death of a family friend’s four-year-old daughter.

It was inspired by the original “wind telephone” installed in Japan ten years earlier.

“One morning, I got up and went downstairs, and my wife looked surprised. Dembek remembers that she seemed frozen and said to me: ‘Joel is dead.’ The situation “devastated me, so I thought right then, I’m going to make one of these things for them.”

He has since moved away from Olympia, but remains in contact with the Sylvester family, whose young daughter, Joelle Rose, died suddenly after falling ill with strep throat, causing sepsis in her body.

Dembek, a U.S. Army veteran who worked as a photojournalist from 2000 to 2005, took the phone, supplies and equipment to a city-owned park and attached it to an old pine tree in a quiet area along a trail. Gave.

Dembek, standing near the phone, says his reasoning behind hiding it in the park was that it was better to apologize than allow it, especially since it was going to be difficult to explain.

When word got out about the phone and people started seeing it in large numbers, the city decided to make it an official feature, removing it from the tree and working with Dembek to create a sign and plaque in Joel’s memory. Work done.

The plaque reads: “This phone is for everyone who has ever lost a loved one. The phone is an outlet for people who have messages they want to share with friends and family who are no longer here. It’s a call to remember and say the goodbye you never got to say.”

On a recent afternoon, Joel’s family stopped by to celebrate his life. Joel’s mother, Erin Sylvester, said they sometimes hold pizza parties and invite friends to attend them.

“I need a phone. I need a way. Because it’s dedicated to my daughter, I feel like it’s different than someone else coming and wearing it,” says Sylvester, 34, his eyes filling with tears.

Jaden Sylvester, the 12-year-old brother of Joel Rose, who died in 2020, calls his sister from a wind phone installed in her honor. Photo: (Reuters)

“Not being able to hear your voice on the other end of the phone can be heartbreaking. That’s where I usually come when none of my other coping mechanisms work and I’m looking for a last-ditch effort,” the woman said.

Joel’s brothers, Jaden, 12, and Jonah, 8, and his sister, Joy, 5, take turns talking on the phone, telling him how much they love and miss him, and new photos And post memories that she liked.

During your visit, a brown and white spotted barred owl is perched on a branch of a pine tree, just above the phone. The family is mesmerized. Erin says the owl was her “baby theme” when Joel was born, and the same type of owl recently visited them in the same way, but in a different location.

“This should be a sign. There’s no other way to think about it…it’s not a coincidence,” says Joel’s father, Andre Sylvester, 37, wiping tears from his eyes.

Moments later, Andre picks up the phone to speak to his late daughter. “I miss you. Thank you for coming today. I miss you so much.” Sylvester says, looking towards the branch where the owl was sitting a moment ago. “I wish we could go around the block and say hello to all of you and pet all the dogs when I smoke cigarettes. “I miss it,” he said.

new phones

Since the founding of the Olympia Telephone, this news has inspired other Americans to build telephones across the country. Dembek has spoken by email and phone with many others who have made the call in honor of their loved ones and estimates there are now 50 people across the United States.

“Wind Telephone” installed by Corey Dembek in Squaxin Park in Olympia, Washington, USA. Photo: (Reuters).

Corey Dembek, creator of Wind Telephone in Washington, says, “It’s very hard for me to come here. I come three or four times a year, call my mother or my grandfather. It’s like therapy when you start talking. It kind of happens.” ,

Dembek says anyone who talks to him about phone use also tells him a sad story. “The fact that something so simple has helped them so much is really humbling,” he says, adding that he thinks it’s the best thing he’s ever done.

The first “wind telephone”

In the Otsuchi region of Japan, in the middle of a garden overlooking the Namita Sea, an old black telephone sits inside a white booth. A gardener and landowner named Sasaki established it there after the death of his cousin. He named it “Kaze no Denwa” or “Telephone of the Wind”.

Sasaki says that he used to dial his dead cousin’s number and talk to him, causing his words to fly off the air. It was a way to keep in touch.

They started working on the project in 2010 and in 2011, an earthquake accompanied by a devastating tsunami devastated the area in about six minutes, killing thousands of people in Otsuchi and the surrounding area. Sasaki decided to open his telephone booth to the public and from then on it became a pilgrimage site so that all those who have lost a loved one can leave messages “through the air”.

In addition to the old-fashioned black telephone, there is a notebook inside the booth where people leave messages.

There is also a notebook next to the phone, now the fourth, where some of the more than 30,000 visitors to the cabin since then have left messages for those who are no longer here.

Following Sasaki’s original idea, several telephones were installed in various locations around the world: one in Oakland, one in Dublin, Ireland, and others in Japan, Canada, and other parts of the United States, Lanación noted.

They all have the same purpose: a place for that eternal ritual of some humans remembering our dead loved ones.

Source: Reuters