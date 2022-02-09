phone stolen after the award ceremony by the President [VIDEO]

Latest football news Naples – It is a golden period for Kalidou Koulibaly, who with Senegal graduated champion in the Africa Cup and is now ready to return to Naples with a wave of enthusiasm that can only do good for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti. After the visit to the Presidential Palace and the official ceremony that was held there, however, something went wrong.

Koulibaly, phone stolen

In fact, the phone was stolen from the blue central defensive player. The news is relaunched by the Senegalese media, adding that the authorities are already working to identify the culprits and how they have immediately ordered the searches for those present but without success.