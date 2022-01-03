Phones, from January 4th stop to BlackBerry OS phones

The BlackBerry branded phones, with Android on board, will continue to work without problems, up to the support provided by Google.

Recalling its decision over two years ago, the company released a statement: “Thanks to our many loyal customers and partners who have followed us over the years. We invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides security software and services. to businesses and governments around the world “.

After giving up the mobile phone market from a hardware standpoint, the group has focused exclusively on developing and improving software for businesses and professionals, under the name of BlackBerry Limited. The smartphone brand, licensed to the Chinese TCL, passed to the Indian start-up OnwardMobility at the end of 2020. This could launch a series of new terminals during the year, at reduced cost, with 5G connection and dedicated mainly to the internal market.