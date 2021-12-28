Phones that work even where it does not take, Garmin launches the first devices with inReach

It’s called inReach, and it’s the new technology introduced by Garmin that allows its devices to work even in the absence of a signal.

Although the various telephone operators on the market have now reached practically total coverage, there are some areas in which there is no signal. About that, Garmin has just launched a new series of handsets with the technology inReach. It is a solution designed to make devices work even where it does not take.

We are talking specifically about the satellite communicator Garmin inReach Mini and the cartographic laptop Garmin GPSMAP 66i. The substantial difference compared to the classic smartphones on the market is Iridium, which is a satellite constellation that supports the sending of distress call messages. Wherever you are!

How Garmin mobile phones work, the first devices with inReach technology

If you also happen to be in areas where your cell phones do not pick up, you may want to consider switching to a cell phone. Garmin. Launched just a few days ago, these devices feature the new inReach technology. The latter becomes of fundamental importance especially in the event of an emergency. There’s a SOS button which, if pressed, automatically sends a request to Garmin IERCC. It is an international emergency management center, active around the world and 24 hours a day.

After requesting help, support is first provided to the user in question. There is total interaction with the staff dedicated, with first aid information and updates on recovery status. Speaking of pricing, there are two variations. The Garmin inReach Mini is available at 349.99 euros, while for the Garmin GPSMAP 66i the price goes up to € 599.99. The cost of the mobile phone is then added to that of thesubscription, required for satellite data transmission.