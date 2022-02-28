PHOTO: Aleida Núñez is centimeters away from showing her cleavage while dancing in a daring outfit

actress and singer Aleida Nunez vHe forgot to raise the temperature in networks thanks to the shocking outfit he used during one of his presentations, highlighting his attributes and staying inches away from showing “more”. Here we tell you the details!

Through her Instagram account, the actress of “La mexicana y el güero” she was bolder than ever by sharing a publication with which he gave an eye taco to his fans.

It was a postcard in which Aleida Núñez expressed his happiness after returning to the stage in a special presentation with Sonora Dinamitawhere he delighted the audience by moving his hips to the rhythm of the music.

Although, although his return to the stage moved his community in networks, it was the suggestive pose with which he appeared before the cameras that sparked a furor in the comments section.

“Show … #cumbia”, wrote the famous 41-year-old to accompany the postcard where she carries a tight red bodysuit It features gold-tone appliqués. In addition, he stressed that Núñez uses one of his hands to avoid showing “more” on top of your outfit.

This gesture did not go unnoticed by the faithful followers of the also actress. For this reason, the comments section was filled with compliments towards Aleida: “Pure perfection”, “Beautiful success”, “I love you”, “What a great body, you are beautiful” and “Spectacular and beautiful hottie”, are some of the answers she got.

These photographs and videos appear just a few days after Aleida Núñez announced the end of her relationship with businessman Bubba Saulsbury, with whom she traveled to the Middle East to receive 2022 and her birthday. he spoiled her with a branded bag and more than 2 thousand roses.

According to what was said in an interview with the “Ventaneando” program, the courtship came to an end thanks to the distance and the problems that it caused: “Unfortunately because of the distance, that affects us so that there can be a much closer connection”counted.

