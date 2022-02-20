PHOTO: Alexandra Daddario shows off her spectacular figure with a sensual outfit to play tennis

United States.- The actress Alexandra Daddario she is getting sporty and showing her model body in a new ensemble to promote an active lifestyle clothing brand for women. the actress of Percy Jackson and Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D went to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fit body in a sexy outfit.

In the pair of photos that make up her latest Instagram post, Alexandra Daddario stands outside on a furnished white stone patio with the sun shining behind her. Every photo of her sees her posing with a navy blue skirt and a tank top look that looks perfect for hitting the clay and playing a little tennis.

In the image caption, Alexandra Daddario notes that she needs to “learn to play tennis” now. This appears to be an advertisement for the clothing brand as well.

The actress is modeling clothes for the brand which, according to its website, seeks to inspire and empower women through an active lifestyle. After being founded in Los Angeles in 2007, the company mainly focuses on yoga attire. Apart from Alexandra Daddario, she has also been carried by many celebrities in the past.

However, she notes that while her roots are in the world of yoga, she simply wants all women around the world to feel empowered to pursue wellness and fitness in the most stylish and comfortable way possible.