PHOTO: Alexandra Daddario steals sighs by wearing a sensual glitter dress with a large neckline

United States.- the beautiful actress Alexandra Daddario was not nominated for any Oscar this year, which makes sense since her most memorable role was probably not in a movie, but in the acclaimed drama series HBO The White Lotus.

But nomination or not, it’s hard to imagine that people wouldn’t have offered her trophies after seeing her in the outfit she wore to the Oscars after-party. With the help of Caroline HerreraDaddario looked as impressive as could be imagined.

the star of Baywatch She wore a black dress with sequins, sheer mesh and a plunging neckline. Alexandra Daddario posted photos of her outfit after party on your official account Instagram.

Alexandra Daddario’s next big screen appearance is slated for sometime this year in the black comedy Wildflower. The film is co-written and directed by Matt Smukler, b.roasted in her real life family according to Deadline.

The film will focus on the life of the young Beah, who is struggling to make her way through adulthood while trying to care for a parent with a learning disability. Along with Dadarrio, the film stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Jean Smart (Hacks), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete). With Smuckler, Wildflowers is co-written by Jan Savage.