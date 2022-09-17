PHOTO: Alexandra Daddario surprises at New York Fashion Week with a sensual outfit

USA.- Right after attending the Primetime Emmy Awards of this year in The Angelsthe former star of Percy Jackson appeared in the city of New York to Lto New York Fashion Week. She shared some of the photos of her daring and sensual look through her Instagram account. Instagram; wearing a striped suit with a black crop top.

Alexandra Daddario She wasn’t the only stunningly beautiful actress to be honored with her first Emmy nomination this year and then head to New York. His co-star White Lotus, sydney sweeneywas there too, showing off her own talents during the fashion show of the designerr Tory Burch. Both Daddario and Sweeney were nominated for the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her roles in White Lotus, but the trophy went to another actress in the series: Jennifer Coolidge (To Mighty Wind), who is also the only cast member from Season 1 to return for Season 2.

In fact, that entire category was filled with actresses like Alexandra Daddario from The White Lotus or the drama of Hulu dopesick. It is indicative of a problem that many believe was a contributing factor in Emmy Awards this year suffered their lowest ratings in history; that while the program was broadcast on NBC, the nominees were dominated by series from streaming services and premium channels.

Fortunately, Alexandra Daddario’s next big project will be accessible to pretty much anyone with cable. She has landed the lead role in the upcoming series Mayfair Witches of Anne Rice in AMC, which will be released in early 2023. Daddario will play the Dr Rowan Mayfair, who discovers that she is part of a long line of powerful witches.

While Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Alexandra Daddario’s new character has a couple of surprising things in common with the better known Doc Strange. Just like strange, Rowan Mayfair is a neurosurgeon when we first meet her, and like the hero of Benedict Cumberbatch, Mayfair is shocked to find herself in a world that defies the science she has clung to for so long.

It could be that by starring Mayfair Witches of Ann Rice, Alexandra Daddario has put herself in an enviable position, in a leading role in what may be the next great franchise of AMC. the new series Interview with the Vampire which will be released on October 2, is also inspired by the novels of the late Anne Rice and there was a crossover between the characters in the books Mayfair Witches Y Vampire Chronicles. With The Walking Dead tapering off, AMC no doubt hopes to be able to use Rice’s source material to create a new television sensation.

Source: Pure Show