PHOTO: Alexandra Daddario surprises at New York Fashion Week with a sensual outfit

USA.- Right after attending the Primetime Emmy Awards of this year in The Angelsthe former star of Percy Jackson appeared in the city of New York to Lto New York Fashion Week. She shared some of the photos of her daring and sensual look through her Instagram account. Instagram; wearing a striped suit with a black crop top.

