PHOTO Ankle tattoo: is it such a good idea? Rihanna proves us wrong

Before getting a tattoo, you have to be sure of yourself. Even though today tattoo removal is trendy, it is better to make sure you like your tattoo and its location. This article is dedicated to a controversial area of ​​the body in the world of tattooing: the ankle. Is it a good idea to get a tattoo here? What is the pain? What are the constraints? And aesthetically, is it pretty in the long term? Rihanna is one of the many stars to succumb to ankle tattoos. Unfortunately, the rendering is not always there. We explain why!

What are the constraints of an ankle tattoo?

You must know it, a tattoo on this area can be very painful due to bony prominence and lack of tissue. Pain can vary depending on the part of the ankle chosen, as well as the size of the tattoo, and of course the patient’s tendency to manage pain in general.

Another major drawback, once tattooed on the ankle, wearing closed shoes is prohibited for at least two weeks. There are two reasons: the first is that the shoe creates friction against the surface of the foot, which may cause irritation or even remove some of the tattoo ink. The other major problem is that the shoe suffocates the tattoo, accumulates sweat and does not allow it to breathe.

And do ankle tattoos age well? Like hands, tattoos can fade over time due to friction from socks and shoes. An important detail to consider before making an appointment at a tattoo parlour.

Is an ankle tattoo pretty?

There are a multitude of small designs perfect for this area. As the saying goes: “Everything that’s small is cute.” It also works for tattoos. But be careful, it is important to take into account that the tattoos will be visible depending on the type of shoes chosen. Sometimes the rendering is not as canon as expected. Take the example of international star Rihanna.

Rihanna’s ankle tattoo isn’t such a great idea

The star showed off her legs, including her ankles, highlighted by vinyl and transparent plastic stiletto heels during a night out in New York. We discover several tattoos of different sizes just above the foot. First a falcon, according to Rihanna this tattoo represents God. Next to it, his year of birth 1988 is inscribed in black ink in a gothic font. And on the other ankle there is a large symbol that looks like a crown. These are THE details that catch the eye since their arrangements “break” Rihanna’s leg and give a frankly blah, blah appearance. While the purpose of the pumps is to lengthen the silhouette and to feminize an outfit. They highlight the arch of the feet, refine the silhouette and shape the legs. The result is less glamorous on Rihanna. Because of this pair of shoes which does not match with the universe of his tattoos, the proportions legs / feet are totally distorted. The “wow” pump effect falls completely flat. This is why it is better to bet on a small tattoo on the back of the ankle, it is a safe bet if you like this area. Afterwards, everyone has their own style!