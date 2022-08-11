PHOTO Bella Hadid : in football socks and mini skirt, the top revisits the schoolgirl look

Although it’s not quite back to school yet, the it-girls have already adopted the schoolgirl trend! Checked skirts, cardigans, loafers… all these key pieces from the preppy wardrobe are making a comeback. Bella Hadid, the hottest model of the moment, has her own version of the student outfit. And as usual, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid surprised by her completely offbeat clothing choices. All the ingredients of the schoolgirl trend are there but transformed with Bella Hadid sauce and the result is rather surprising.

Bella Hadid mixes schoolgirl trend and sportswear look

The look of the wise schoolgirl with her skirt and her white shirt is getting old thanks to Bella Hadid. The mannequin peeled the student look to make it his own. And, we must admit that it is surprising and far from the images of outfits that we see on social networks. This trend setter who participated in bringing back the look of the 2000s offers to break the expected studious look of the schoolgirl trend. On the program: a skilful mix & match of preppy pieces with more sporty accessories.

On her last outing in New York with her boyfriend Mark Kalman, Bella Hadid appeared in a hybrid look straight out of her fashionista imagination. Like Angèle and her lace socks, Bella Hadid rely on this accessory to spice up their style. The pretty 25-year-old brunette is trying the most offbeat combo of the moment: patent pumps with Nike sports socks. She confused more than one with this look. Sports socks, usually worn with leggings by it girls, find a fashionable second wind here.Bella Hadid add a plaid mini skirt, a very Y2K printed t-shirt and a teddy jacket, the jacket of American university athletes. The result ? A clever mix between the trendy student and high-level sportswoman. To her arm, she adds a micro bag Michael Kors, signature of trendy girls in the 2000s. Its small vintage design glasses on the nose complete its look brilliantly. This association really off the beaten trackdo not leave us indifferent and we bet that her look will inspire more than one at the start of the school year.

