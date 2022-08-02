PHOTO Billie Eilish : she adopts the Wispy Bangs, the hottest and easy to wear bangs of the season

Known for her amazing hair changes, Billie Eilish returns this time with a hairstyle idea that will make a lot of noise as soon as you return from vacation. Her name ? The wispy bangs. Decryption.

Blonde, brunette, blue or green hair, Billie Eilish has always been able to amaze her audience with hair surprises at the height of his imagination. This summer, the singer seems to be letting her hair down with a raven black color that brings out her big blue eyes. It is therefore his haircut that interests us! In his latest Instagram post, Billie Eilish displays a very particular fringe which we will hear a lot about in the fall. And rightly so since it is THE easy-to-style fringe that everyone can try.

Billie Eilish’s wispy bangs will be everywhere in fall 2022

Have you always dreamed of getting bangs but you’re afraid of not knowing how to style it or that it won’t look good on you? Follow Billie Eilish’s prescription with her new bangs. Rather than the classic straight cut or birkin that has made a lot of noise in recent months, the singer adopts the wispy bongs, an ultra easy to style variant that you will love. In French, wispy bangs means “wispy bangs”. The concept is simple: her fringe is cut in such a way as to obtain different blurred lengths thanks to a subtle gradient effect. From the shorter center to the sides that lengthen until they form locks that frame the face, it is the perfect bangs to boot. It does not form a heavy helmet on the forehead and keeps the look clear and its small scattered locks lighten the look while sculpting the oval of the face. As it does not require a lot of material, even fine hair can rub in it.

Billie Eilish chooses to wear it straight but the advantage of the wispy bongs you can tousle it to give it volume, separate it like a curtain fringe, curl it to match the trend… in short, it is infinitely customizable. With her thick locks that fall on the temples, the singer even gives her hairstyle a very grunge effect of the 90’s. We validate 100%!