Photo: Constanza Creel has the glamor of Edith González

Edith Gonzalez is a living myth in the heart of the Mexican people. Adored since her first appearance on television, in Res Juzgada back in the 1970s, the beloved actress became part of the public’s daily life and entered the room and sat at the table of thousands of families far and wide. from the country. Her light is still valid, despite her early death at the age of 54 in 2019, after an exhausting fight against ovarian cancer. And the one who became like a living reflection of that eternal brilliance is none other than his daughter. Constance Creel.

actress and dancer Edith Gonzalez He integrated memorable casts in productions that captivated and represented the Mexican DNA such as “Corazón Salvaje” (1993), “Salomé” (2001) and “Doña Bárbara” (2008). But it was undoubtedly her participation in hers in the iconic telenovela “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” (1979) that installed her in the Mexican firmament. Her training in dramatic art, and her studies of various languages, as well as singing and jazz in the main capitals of the world, made her a unique cultural reference. But always to her artistic conditions she added her natural glamour. And now his daughter Constance Creelalready 17 years old, seems to have incorporated all the aura of his mother.

