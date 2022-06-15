Photo: Constanza Creel has the glamor of Edith González

Edith Gonzalez is a living myth in the heart of the Mexican people. Adored since her first appearance on television, in Res Juzgada back in the 1970s, the beloved actress became part of the public’s daily life and entered the room and sat at the table of thousands of families far and wide. from the country. Her light is still valid, despite her early death at the age of 54 in 2019, after an exhausting fight against ovarian cancer. And the one who became like a living reflection of that eternal brilliance is none other than his daughter. Constance Creel.

actress and dancer Edith Gonzalez He integrated memorable casts in productions that captivated and represented the Mexican DNA such as “Corazón Salvaje” (1993), “Salomé” (2001) and “Doña Bárbara” (2008). But it was undoubtedly her participation in hers in the iconic telenovela “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” (1979) that installed her in the Mexican firmament. Her training in dramatic art, and her studies of various languages, as well as singing and jazz in the main capitals of the world, made her a unique cultural reference. But always to her artistic conditions she added her natural glamour. And now his daughter Constance Creelalready 17 years old, seems to have incorporated all the aura of his mother.

Photo: This is what Constanza Creel looks like today, just like her mother Edith González

After the death of Edith Gonzalez, Constance Creel She went to live with her biological father, who already had a family, so the 17-year-old girl had to adapt to a new context and home, a movement that was not traumatic for her since her posts on social networks, in the who shares various photographs with her stepmother and her half-sisters, show that she has worked through the loss and has come to terms with her new condition. And it was precisely in one of these recent publications in which she is seen smiling with her father and her new ties, and in which she really reveals her adolescent face as she incorporates sweets and beautiful features of her mother.

In March 2021, the will of Edith Gonzalezsomething that had not been possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Constance Creel She remained the universal heiress of the actress’s assets, but she will have to wait until August of this year 2022, when she comes of age, to be able to access the fortune.